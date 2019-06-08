On Day-2 of Wayanad visit, Rahul Gandhi says ‘we’re fighting poison at national level’

On the second day of his three-day visit to his constituency Wayanad as an MP, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Saturday that his party’s door will be open for every single citizen of Wayanad.

“Even though I belong to the Congress party our doors will be open for every single citizen of Wayanad, regardless of their age, regardless of where they come from, regardless of what ideology they come from,” ANI quoted him as saying as he began a roadshow in Kalpetta, Wayanad..

In his maiden visit to Wayanad as MP which is also his first public appearance after his party’s rout in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of using “poison of hatred to divide the country.”

Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad: At the national level we're fighting poison. Mr Narendra Modi uses poison, I'm using a strong word but Mr Narendra Modi uses poison of hatred to divide this country. He uses anger & hatred to divide the people of this country. He uses lies to win election pic.twitter.com/I7R1qrblJl — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also in Kerala on Saturday for a visit to the Guruvayur temple.

Gandhi, who was a three-time Member of Parliament from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, contested from two seats in the recent general elections. He lost to Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi, but won Wayanad by a margin of over 400,000 votes.

He had held a roadshow in Kallikavu, which forms part of the Wandoor Assembly segment in Malappuram district on Friday was in an open vehicle amid heavy rain.

Wayanad on the Western Ghats mountain ranges is a tourist spot, but it is also one of the most backward districts of Kerala.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 12:03 IST