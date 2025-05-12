Menu Explore
Monday, May 12, 2025
‘Our fight was with terrorists, and not Pakistan military’: India

ByHT News Desk
May 12, 2025 03:04 PM IST

Indian military reiterated that Operation Sindoor was aimed at terrorists and terrorists infrastructure in Pakistan, and not against the country's army.

Indian military on Monday reiterated that Operation Sindoor was aimed at terrorists and terrorists infrastructure in Pakistan, and not against the country's army. 

A view of a damaged Markaz Taiba, Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) training centre, caused by India's precision missile strikes.(ANI)
A view of a damaged Markaz Taiba, Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) training centre, caused by India's precision missile strikes.(ANI)

‘Our fight was with terrorists, and not Pakistan military,’ Air Marshal AK Bharti said at a press briefing in New Delhi.

"It is a pity that the Pakistani military chose to intervene and that for terrorists, and hence we chose to respond," he added.

During the briefing, military officials also said that all military bases and systems in India remain fully operational and ready to undertake their next mission.

Operation Sindoor

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on early May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor'.

Tensions between the two neighbouring nations have since then been rising, with both India and Pakistan targetting the other's military sites.

India and Pakistan on Saturday last announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Earlier on Monday, a scheduled conversation between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan will take place on Monday evening, news agency PTI reported.

The talks over the hotline were previously scheduled at 12 noon. The reason for deferring the talks by few hours is not immediately known.

India News
