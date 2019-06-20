Parliament session Live Updates: President Kovind to address joint sitting of both Houses

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament at the Central Hall today. The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha is underway with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other lawmakers taking oath as MPs.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Om Birla was on Wednesday unanimously elected speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha and pledged impartial oversight of the Lower House over the next five years after an acrimonious general election.

The Rajya Sabha will begin its proceedings from today after the address of the President.

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

09:46 am IST PM Modi to constitute a committee on ‘one nation, one poll’ After the conclusion of over three-hour long all-party meeting, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that PM Modi will constitute a committee on the issue of ‘one nation, one poll’.





09:44 am IST ‘Will run the House in impartial manner’: Om Birla Newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said he will run the House in an impartial manner, while asserting that the chair should not be biased, reports news agency PTI. Addressing the House after being unanimously elected as the speaker, Birla assured the members that he will preside over the proceedings in accordance with rules and regulations and “safeguard the interests of the members irrespective of the strength of their parties in the House”.





09:43 am IST ‘He will discipline and inspire us’: PM on Om Birla PM Modi says, “ Now that such a sensitive person has been elected the speaker, he will discipline as well as inspire us.





09:42 am IST BJP MP Om Birla elected speaker of Lok Sabha on Wednesday BJP MP from Kota, Om Birla, elected speaker of 17th Lok Sabha after his name was proposed by MPs of various parties. The motion was moved by PM Modi and passed by voice vote.





09:39 am IST First day of Rajya Sabha Thursday will also be the first day of Rajya Sabha since the election of a new government.



