Pilot: Rajasthan Congress united, focused on ensuring Bharat Jodo’s success

As the Rahul Gandhi- led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan, senior Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday urged everyone to join the “historic” march. Ahead of the yatra entering the state, chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot presented a united face, despite their differences and an ongoing tug of war for the CM’s post.

Pilot and Gehlot have been bitter rivals for years, but things came to a head in 2020 when the former rebelled against CM Gehlot’s leadership. On November 24, Gehlot told NDTV that Pilot is a “gaddar” who cannot be made the CM. Hitting back, Pilot said the remarks were unbecoming of a senior leader. Days later, the Congress said certain words used by the CM were “unexpected” but differences between the two leaders will be resolved. Rahul Gandhi also called them both “assets”.

Dismissing apprehensions that the infighting may affect the yatra’s Rajasthan leg, Pilot on Sunday told news agency PTI that the party’s state unit is “fully united”. “As far as Rahul ji’s yatra is concerned, there is complete unanimity in the party and we are working together to make it a success.”

Lauding Rahul Gandhi, Pilot said in Jhalawar: “The issue on which Rahul Gandhi has taken out yatra is being accepted by the people enthusiastically. The support of the people for the yatra is increasing manifold.”

On Saturday, Pilot posted a video on Twitter, urging people to join the yatra. “Entire Rajasthan is participating in Rahul ji’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Are you coming?”

The 3,570km cross-country march, which entered Rajasthan on Sunday from Madhya Pradesh, began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, and has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

A grand welcome was given to Gandhi in the Congress-ruled state’s Jhalawar. Gandhi, along with Gehlot, Pilot and state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra held hands and danced with folk artists on the stage. The yatra will be in Rajasthan till December 21.

Gandhi said the yatra is teaching him things that cannot be learnt “while travelling in an aeroplane, a helicopter or any vehicle”.

Taking a jibe at Gandhi’s yatra, BJP state president Satish Poonia posted a video on Twitter, asking: “Remember your 2018 speech, in which you had promised complete loan waiver to the farmers of Rajasthan in 10 days, today it has been 1447 days...”

