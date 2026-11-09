New Delhi, A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and others to undertake time-bound corrective measures at railway stations to ensure hygienic drinking water, emergency medical facilities, functional toilets and accessibility for passengers. Plea in SC to ensure hygienic drinking water, medical facilities at railway stations

The plea has also sought directions to the concerned authorities to ensure comprehensive and periodic testing of all passenger drinking water sources at railway stations in accordance with the prescribed standards.

According to the cause list of November 16 uploaded on the apex court website, the plea is scheduled to come up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The plea has sought directions to forthwith undertake time-bound corrective and remedial measures at railway stations to ensure hygienic drinking water, cleanliness and sanitation, functional toilets, proper waste management, accessibility, emergency medical facilities and all prescribed minimum essential amenities to safeguard the health, safety, dignity and life of railway passengers.

"Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction, directing the respondents to ensure comprehensive and periodic testing of all passenger drinking water sources in accordance with the prescribed standards, including for E. coli, total coliforms and other bacteriological and chemical parameters, and to immediately discontinue every unsafe or contaminated source and provide safe alternative drinking water until rectification and certification," said one of the prayers made in the plea.

It referred to a Comptroller and Auditor General of India report tabled in Parliament in August this year, which flagged the presence of E. coli bacteria in drinking water from water coolers and unhygienic conditions in washrooms at several stations.

The plea has sought a direction to the concerned authorities to implement, within definite timelines, the applicable recommendations of the CAG report through station-wise corrective action and an effective, transparent monitoring mechanism.

It said that in case of failure, neglect or unjustified delay in rectifying the deficiencies within the prescribed time-frame, responsibility and accountability be fixed upon the concerned officers with appropriate action in accordance with law.

It said that pending disposal of the petition, the authorities be directed to immediately address deficiencies directly affecting passenger health and safety, particularly unsafe drinking water, sanitation and cleanliness, toilets, waste management and emergency medical preparedness.

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