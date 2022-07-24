PM chairs meet with BJP CMs, deputy CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states at the party headquarters to review the development work and various Centre-sponsored welfare schemes, functionaries familiar with the matter said, adding that he also reviewed preparations for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

The BJP chief ministers’ council meeting was attended by 12 chief ministers and eight deputy chief ministers, BJP president JP Nadda, Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav and other senior leaders.

“The progress of various welfare schemes and development programmes of the central government in these states were reviewed. Strategies to ensure last-mile delivery of welfare schemes, usage of e-governance systems to ensure greater accountability with zero pilferage, prioritising outreach of schemes to remote areas, and achieving 100% coverage of eligible beneficiaries were discussed,” said a BJP functionary. The last council meeting was held in Varanasi in December 2021.

Senior party leaders said that the PM emphasied on ensuring better implementation of the central government’s key initiatives such as GatiShakti, Har Ghar Jal, Svamitva etc in BJP-ruled states.

With special focus on rural areas, the PM said that there is a need to further popularise the ‘Gobardhan’ initiative. “He underlined the positive impact of nano-fertilizers on crop productivity, and spoke about increasing its usage. He talked about the need to ensure saturation-level coverage of all key schemes and said that BJP-ruled states should take a lead towards this,” said a statement issued by the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami and chief ministers of the poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh were among those present at the meeting.

A senior BJP leader said, “All chief ministers and deputy CMs presented the work done in their states and also informed the PM about the status of important schemes.”

The PM also asked the CMs to focus on sports and said that states should aim to be “known for their Sporting culture”, said the first functionary mentioned above.

The PM also told those present that the Centre has taken several initiatives to ensure ease of doing business in the country and asked CMs to take necessary steps to boost the “business environment”, said the functionary.