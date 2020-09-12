e-paper
PM Modi, MP CM to take part in housing scheme e-function on Saturday

PM Modi, MP CM to take part in housing scheme e-function on Saturday

Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that 17 lakh homes out of a total of 20.30 lakh have been completed under the rural component of PMAY, and the target for 2019-20 was to build six lakh homes, of which 3.45 lakh have been completed.

india Updated: Sep 12, 2020 06:20 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take part in a virtual 'grih pravesh' (housewarming) function on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take part in a virtual ‘grih pravesh’ (housewarming) function on Saturday (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take part in a virtual ‘grih pravesh’ (housewarming) function on Saturday for people who have built homes with assistance provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The chief minister had on September 8 transferred online a cumulative amount of Rs 102 crore, which was the fourth and last installment of home finance, to 68,000 beneficiaries, officials said.

Chouhan had said that 17 lakh homes out of a total of 20.30 lakh have been completed under the rural component of PMAY, and the target for 2019-20 was to build six lakh homes, of which 3.45 lakh have been completed.

Those who could not get benefit of the scheme at this time will be covered under the ‘Awas Plus’ scheme of PMAY, Chouhan added.

During his interaction with some beneficiaries, Chouhan was told by one Sushila Vishwakarma of Betul that she and her husband had built their home in 49 days on their own.

Dhar’s Gulab Singh and Gwalior’s Namdeo, both beneficiaries, thanked the government for assistance under the scheme due to which they now have homes of their own.

Additional Chief Secretary (Panchayat and Rural Development Department) Manoj Shrivastava said PM Modi would interact with three beneficiaries during the function on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)

