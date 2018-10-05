PM Modi, President Putin hold talks at India-Russia summit, missile deal likely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday morning held their summit talks which are expected to cover a range of issues from security ties to economic cooperation.

The two countries are expected to sign 20 bilateral agreements including a $5 billion contract for the S-400 air defence missile systems to New Delhi despite the threat of American sanctions for buying Russian military hardware.

The S-400, Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system is capable of destroying incoming aerial targets at a range of 400 km.

India and Russia are also expected to sign a $2.5 billion deal for four more Krivak/Talwar class stealth frigates for the Indian navy, officials said.

Last month, the United States has imposed sanctions on the Chinese military for buying Russian weapons, including the S-400 missile system said other countries with similar shopping lists should “think twice” about their plans

India has pressed Washington for a waiver under the expanded authority granted to the President in a recent amendment to Combating America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) which targets countries doing business with Russian, Iranian and North Korean defence companies.

New Delhi had already given indications that it would go ahead with the deal notwithstanding the US sanctions.

