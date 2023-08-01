Morning brief: Unease in Maharashtra Oppn over Sharad Pawar to share dais with PM Modi today; and all the latest news

Unease in MVA over Sharad Pawar sharing dais with PM Modi in Pune The decision of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Pune today has caused unease among allies in the opposition coalition. Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders are of the view that Pawar should…read more. Sharad Pawar (L) will attend the event on August 1 as chief guest when PM Modi will be conferred with the Tilak Award. (HT PHOTO)

Commercial LPG gas cylinders prices slashed: Check latest rates here

The Oil marketing companies reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders on Tuesday. The prices of a 19KG commercial LPG gas cylinders have been reduced by ₹99.75. As per the sources, the retail sales price of a commercial LPG gas cylinder will be ₹1,680 in Delhi from…read more.

Australia's Great Barrier Reef off UNESCO danger list but…

Australia's Great Barrier Reef is not a site "in danger", a UNESCO heritage committee said while warning that the world's biggest coral reef ecosystem remained under "serious threat" from pollution and warming of oceans. In November, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and…read more.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 4 collection: Karan Johar film enters ₹ 50 crore-club, but witnesses a dip

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, helmed by Karan Johar, earned well at the domestic box office over the weekend. However, the film's earnings witnessed a considerable dip on its first Monday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film entered the ₹50 crore club within four days of its release…read more.

Khawaja lifts lid on England's 'disappointing' ball change act in 5th Ashes Test win after Ponting demands investigation

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has called for an investigation into the controversial moment for England that changed the fortunes for the home team and eventually cause their 49-run series-levelling win in the fifth and final match of the 2023 Ashes series. Later, Australia opener…read more.

Disha Patani stuns in a silver sequin ensemble, igniting the ramp as the showstopper for Dolly J at India Couture Week

Disha Patani walked the ramp for ace couturier Dolly J on the seventh day of India Couture Week, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). The fashion event has been making headlines for all the right reasons since it started on July 25, capturing the hearts of fashion…read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON