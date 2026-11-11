Police complaint filed against Priyank Kharge in Bengaluru over post on RSS

A police complaint has been filed against Karnataka home minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge for allegedly "circulating fake news and misleading information" and "attempting to disturb social harmony". Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge. (PTI)

The complaint filed by Bengaluru resident Tejas A Gowda on Tuesday accused Kharge of attempting to associate the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the seizure of approximately 44,250 live cartridges in Bihar and Haryana, and sought the registration of a First Information Report against him.

There was no immediate comment from Kharge at the time of filing this report.

In his complaint at Bhanashankari police station, Gowda said: “It is a matter of serious concern that a person occupying the Constitutional office of Home Minister, who is entrusted with maintaining law and order and protecting public peace, is circulating misleading information against an organisation. Statements made by a Home Minister carry significant authority and influence over the general public.”

He added: "Through his statements and insinuations, he has sought to create an impression that the RSS organisation is connected with the alleged criminal activities.”

According to ANI, Bihar Police recovered around 19,250 cartridges in Bhojpur district, while Haryana STF seized around 25,000 cartridges near Rohad toll plaza in Jhajjar, taking the combined seizure to approximately 44,250 cartridges.