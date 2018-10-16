Police hunt for ex-BSP lawmaker’s son caught on camera pulling out gun at Delhi hotel

A Delhi police team is in Lucknow to look for a BSP leader’s son seen waving a gun outside a Delhi hotel late in a video that provoked national outrage. Ashish Pandey, the former Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker’s son and a Lucknow realtor, was not found at home and a look-out circular has been issued against him to trace him, police said.

A team of the Delhi police, which had filed a case against Ashish Pandey, the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Rakesh Pandey reached his flat in Santhushti Apartments near the VIP Gulistan colony in Lucknow but he wasn’t there, said officials.

In the 10-second video clip that has been widely circulated, Pandey is seen brandishing a handgun and threatening a woman outside Hyatt Regency hotel in south Delhi after she allegedly objected to him walking into the women’s washroom, police said, adding the incident that took place early on Sunday.

Reacting to the incident, BSP leader Sudhindhra Bhadoria said a “proper investigation should be done and action should be taken”. “The incident doesn’t have any connection with BSP. He is neither a leader nor a member of BSP,” he told ANI.

According to police sources, after the verbal quarrel outside the hotel, Pandey went to his car and then took out the gun before threatening her.

The video also showed another woman said to be Pandey’s friend and a security guard trying to hold him back and calm him down, and ends with Pandey being dragged away by the hotel staff.

A man who was with the woman told a news channel that the accused, who held the gun, walked up to him “threateningly” and “hurled abuses”, reported PTI. “I was intimidated and scared. The hotel staff were present at the spot. They tried to intervene but could not as they were also scared,” the victim claimed.

A woman accompanying the accused allegedly abused the victims, a senior officer privy to the probe said, adding it is suspected both the parties involved in the incident were drunk at the time of the incident, according to PTI.

The hotel issued a statement saying the safety and security of the guests was the primary concern. “We take the incident seriously and have been working with the local police authorities on the same,” the statement said.

Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijuju tweeted; “Delhi Police has initiated action on this incident which is also being shown in the media. FIR has been registered under Arms Act and IPC. Strong and appropriate action will be taken. Also verifying the identity of others.”

According to police sources, Pandey is a regular at the hotel and was accompanied by a few friends including women.

A case under the Arms Act was registered on the basis of video, and a complaint from the assistant security manager of the hotel and legal action is being taken as per law,” Delhi’s deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said.

Joint commissioner of police (New Delhi) Ajay Chaudhary said on the incident took place on October 14 at 3.40 am, but no complaint was lodged by the victim and the hotel staff.

“There is negligence on the part of three parties -- the victim, hotel authorities and the accused,” he said, adding Delhi police was coordinating with the UP police and teams are looking out for Pandey.

Pandey’s father Rakesh Pandey was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 from Ambedkar Nagar. PTI said that the accused’s brother Ritesh Pandey is a sitting MLA in Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 19:11 IST