Police: Man wanted in several cases held

A 28-year-old man, who was wanted in several criminal cases, was arrested on Tuesday after he was shot at by the Bengaluru police, an officer said. The accused was found hiding near Ullal in the Jnanabharati area, where he was allegedly planning to commit a robbery (File photo)

West Division deputy commissioner of police (DSP) S Girish said that the accused, identified as Pawan alias Kadubu, was wanted in several criminal cases, including a brutal assault where a man was allegedly stripped naked. “We had formed three police teams to nab the accused. The team led by Govindarajanagar inspector B Subramanya was able to track him at around 3.30am on Tuesday, after Pawan switched on his mobile phone. Acting quickly, the team closed in on his location,” he said.

He further said that the accused was found hiding near Ullal in the Jnanabharati area, where he was allegedly planning to commit a robbery.

“At about 5am, when the police moved to arrest Pawan, he assaulted constable Venkatesh. As he attempted to flee and also attacked inspector Subramanya, who in self-defence shot Pawan in the leg. This allowed the police to take him into custody,” the officer said.

Informing about the accused, Girish said that Pawan, originally from Tumkur, has a long history of criminal activity. He was recently involved in an incident where he brutally assaulted a man named Vishwas (26), who had provided information about Pawan’s illegal activities to the Rajagopalnagar police. Vishwas filed a complaint at the Kamakshipalya police station, leading to further investigations.

“As the probe continued, police uncovered disturbing evidence. A video surfaced showing Pawan and his associates stripping and assaulting another person, Arjun, and then forced him to run naked. The incident, which took place 20 days earlier, was caught on camera and widely circulated, further adding to the charges against Pawan,” he said.

“While Vishwas filed the case on Sptember 9, Arjuna filed his case on Monday. Two separate cases have now been registered under BNS section 109 (attempt to murder) at the Kamakshipalya police station, based on the complaints from Vishwas and Arjun.