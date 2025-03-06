Proactive approach crucial to tap quantum computing ability: Study

India needs to look at a multi-pronged approach to ensure national security in the quantum computing era as well as have bilateral partnerships for rapid adoption of emerging technologies, a research paper released by NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub (or NITI-FTH) said on Wednesday, recognising the threat posed by quantum computing to the existing digital systems. On national security imperatives for India, the paper said quantum computing is a dual-use technology with transformative implications for defence, intelligence, and cybersecurity. (PTI)

The NITI-FTH in partnership with Data Security Council of India released a strategic paper on the “Quantum Computing: National Security Implications & Strategic Preparedness”. The paper was released by the government think tank’s CEO BVR Subrahmanyam.

“A proactive, multi-pronged approach will ensure national security remains resilient in the quantum era,” the paper said, adding a strategic framework is essential to navigate the opportunities and threats posed by quantum computing.

It also called for establishing bilateral partnerships for rapid adoption, especially the modalities that offer scalability.

On national security imperatives for India, the paper said quantum computing is a dual-use technology with transformative implications for defence, intelligence, and cybersecurity.

While India has made strides through its National Quantum Mission, a strategic framework is essential to navigate both opportunities and threats.

“Advancements in quantum technology would expose the country to increased risk of technological surprise and strategic blind spots. Being caught off guard by quantum driven advancements would jeopardise national security, economic competitiveness, and technological leadership,” it said.

India had launched the National Quantum Mission in April 2023 with a budget outlay of ₹6,003 crore to develop an indigenous quantum technology ecosystem.

Vinayak Godse, CEO of the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) said the quantum ecosystem is “increasingly industrial in nature, and the supply chain is strengthening”.

As per the paper, at $15 billion, the Chinese government has committed the maximum amount to quantum development followed by US at $5 billion and Europe at $1.2 billion.

The NITI-FTH was set up in August 2024 as the frontier tech action tank to make India “a global leader in innovation”. It focusses on “frontier”, or cutting edge, technologies — such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, bioengineering and renewable energy — and how they can be used to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Subramanyam said frontier technologies have the potential to enable India to achieve an 8% growth rate. He addressed concerns about India’s relatively lower contribution to the next-generation technology sector. He said that it is not merely the amount of money invested but the “quantum of impact” that matters. He said that quantum sector had seen 50 deals worth ₹150 crore being signed in 2024—double the previous year’s total.