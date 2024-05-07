 ‘Promoted hatred for political gain’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Modi, BJP in video message | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
‘Promoted hatred for political gain’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Modi, BJP in video message

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2024 06:07 PM IST

Asserting the alliance's dedication to protecting the Constitution and democracy, Sonia Gandhi urged citizens to vote for Congress for a brighter future.

Hitting out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly creating a distressing atmosphere in the country, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday urged citizens to rally behind the Congress party for a brighter future.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi delivered a video message during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi delivered a video message during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

In a rare video message shared by Congress on social media, Sonia Gandhi highlighted the widespread challenges gripping the nation and said, “Today in every corner of the country, youth are facing unemployment, women are facing atrocities, Dalits, tribals, backward classes and minorities are facing terrible discrimination.”

“This atmosphere is due to the intentions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP,” she said, accusing them of promoting hatred for political gain.

Gandhi asserted that the Congress party has “always fought for the progress of all, justice for the deprived and to strengthen the country.”

She implored voters to lend their support once again while highlighting the party's manifesto, 'Nyay Patra,' which pledges to uplift the impoverished, empower youth and women, support farmers and labourers, and strengthen marginalised communities.

“Today, I am asking for your support once again.”

“The Congress and INDIA alliance is dedicated to protecting the Constitution and democracy. Vote for Congress for a bright future for all and together let us build a strong and united India,” she said.

Her video message came at a time when voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway in 93 constituencies across 11 states and UT.

The Congress party has been asserting that this Lok Sabha election is for saving the Constitution and the rights of tribals, poor and backward.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he wanted to hand over 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' belonging to tribals to industrialists.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, the former Congress president said, “PM wants to hand over the 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' of the tribals to 14-15 industrialists...Narendra Modi works for Adani, Ambani ...he made 22 people billionaires in his 10-year tenure... We will provide 1 lakh annually to poor women if voted to power.”

He said INDIA bloc leaders were ready to sacrifice their lives to save the Constitution.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
