‘PUBG wala hai kya’: When Modi tackled a question on online games at ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a question on online game addiction from a parent at his ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ on Tuesday and his reply had the audience in splits.

When a mother told Modi that her son is hooked to online games, the PM asked, “Ye PUBG wala hai kya?” PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer battle royale game which is very popular among the youth. Modi said technology is a boon and a curse as well and everything depends on how the child is using it.

#WATCH:PM replies when a mother asks what must she do as her son, a Class-IX student is distracted by online games "Ye PUBG wala hai kya? Ye samasya bhi hai, samadhaan bhi hai, hum chahe hamare bachhe tech se door chale jayen, fr toh vo ek prakar se piche jana shuru ho jaenge" pic.twitter.com/uDjqVd4RZa — ANI (@ANI) 29 January 2019

The Prime Minister told students that “the board exam is not the exam for life” and it does not stop lives. “Board exam is just like any other exam. Kuch khilaune ke tootne se bachpan nahi marta’. The board exam is not the exam for life. It does not stop our lives. But exams are important for us,” he said. (Click here for live updates)

Around 2,000 students, along with their parents and teachers were part of the interaction in PM Modi’s second “Pariksha Pe Charcha” in Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium

Modi began his speech with a tribute to former defence minister George Fernandes who died today.

This year’s edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha has drawn students from all over India as well as Indian students from abroad, including in Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. Last year, only students of Delhi-NCR participated in the event.

“PM Modi is perhaps the first ever PM to interact with students for their board exams and relieve their stress, he said. Last year 7 crore students had participated . I believe this year around 12 crore students will participate online,” Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Modi had held his first such interaction with the students last year in February. Earlier that month, he had released his book “Exam Warriors” -- a guide to help students battle the exam anxiety.

