QS World Rankings' founder lauds Narendra Modi's leadership, PM reacts: ‘In 3rd term…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the qualitative changes in India's education sector are reflected in the QS World University Ranking, and his government will work on further boosting research and innovation in the third term. Nunzio Quacquarelli (R), the founder-president of the London-based higher education analyst, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) lauds PM Narendra Modi.

The number of Indian institutions included in the QS World University Rankings has significantly increased, rising from 11 in 2015 to 46 at present, marking a 318 per cent growth over the past decade.

Nunzio Quacquarelli, the founder-president of the London-based higher education analyst, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), commended Modi's leadership, noting the consistent improvement in Indian universities' performance over the last decade in the QS World University Rankings.

Reacting to this, Modi said in an X post: "Over the last decade, we have focused on qualitative changes in the education sector. This is reflected in the QS World University Rankings. Compliments to the students, faculty and institutions for their hard work and dedication. In this term, we want to do even more to boost research and innovation."

The QS World University Rankings 2025, revealed on Wednesday, positioned the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) Bombay and Delhi among the top 150 universities globally.

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained its top global ranking for the 13th consecutive time.

QS World University Rankings: India shows improvements

• India has 46 universities in this edition of the QS rankings, making it the seventh most represented country globally and the third in Asia, after Japan (49 universities) and China (71 universities).

• IIT Bombay climbed from 149 to 118 in the latest QS rankings, improving by 31 ranks. IIT Delhi improved by 47 ranks to 150th position globally.

• IIT Kharagpur improved from 271 to 222, becoming the fourth-ranked institution in India. IIT Madras climbed 58 ranks from 285 to 227, surpassing IIT Kanpur, which moved from 278 to 263.

• The University of Delhi made a significant jump of 79 ranks, moving from 407 to 328, and improved its national rank from ninth to seventh.

• The University of Delhi was ranked 44th globally for the employability of its graduates in the "employment outcomes" category.

QS World University Rankings: India lags on these points

• India’s Employment Outcomes score is 10 points below the global average, indicating a need to align graduates' skills with job requirements and create more job opportunities, according to the report.

• The country’s Sustainability score is also 10 points below the global average, highlighting the need to prioritise and strengthen sustainability initiatives within the higher education system.

• India’s score for the Proportion of International Students is 2.9, significantly below the global average, underscoring the need for greater international student enrollment and collaboration, the QS report noted.

• The International Faculty Ratio in India is 9.3, suggesting a need to increase the diversity and representation of international faculty members in Indian universities.

• India’s Faculty and Student Ratio score is considerably lower than the global average, indicating a need for a strategic focus on faculty recruitment and retention, the report said.

"The bold implementation of India's National Education Policy (NEP) demonstrates the nation's commitment to modernising its education system and addressing challenges and leveraging opportunities. Taking this significant step towards fostering a learning environment that prepares students for future challenges is crucial, said Jessica Turner, QS chief executive.

"Emphasising sustainability, global engagement, and employability will be vital in shaping India's higher education landscape. These elements will define future institutions and ensure their relevance and success," Turner added.

(Inputs from PTI)