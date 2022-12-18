Home / India News / 'Rahul Gandhi speaks language of Pak, China': Nadda's jibe on LAC remark| Video

india news
Published on Dec 18, 2022 06:46 AM IST

BJP vs Rahul Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi's comments that “China may be preparing for war” triggered sharp reactions from leaders of the ruling party.

Dausa, Dec 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets the supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Dausa on Friday. (AICC)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi has been accused of speaking the language of Pakistan and China by BJP chief JP Nadda in a video statement that came a day after the Congress leader's remark on the fresh clash between Indian and Chinese troops last week along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang. Apart from Nadda, various other BJP leaders - including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma - have also targeted the Congress MP over the comments.

"Rahul Gandhi's remarks, indeed, break the morale of the soldiers. No matter how much you condemn the comments, it's less. The Indian Army symbolises courage. Whenever trouble has befallen the country, they have bravely protected and served the nation," JP Nadda can be heard saying in the clip. The BJP chief yet again brought up the issue of funding of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and its links to China after Amit Shah - earlier this week - had hit out at the Congress over disruptions in Parliament.

"We all know about the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) signed by the Congress government with China; and also how the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation funding had links to Chinese embassy. Perhaps this is the reason why Rahul speaks the language of Pakistan and China," Nadda further says. "There is a big question mark as far as his patriotism is concerned. He also raised questions over surgical strikes (against Pakistan). It's just a show of mindlessness on his part."

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi had referred to the December 9 clash along the LAC as he said that Beijing was preparing for war and these were not mere transgression attempts. This led to a barrage of attacks from the BJP leaders, which further prompted a pushback from the grand old party.

The Congress's Jairam Ramesh on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and posed seven questions on the tensions for the ruling party.

This week, both houses of Parliament saw multiple disruptions following the first clash between Indian and Chinese troops since the 2020 Galwan stand-off.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

