'Rahul Gandhi struck a deal in Wayanad to give Muslims...': PM Modi on appeasement politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the Congress party for dividing the society in the name of caste and uniting its vote bank through appeasement, saying that Rahul Gandhi has struck a deal in Kerala's Wayanad to give Muslims reservations if he is voted as an MP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(X/ @BJP4India)

"... The media should ask a question. Has a deal been struck in Wayanad, promising Muslims to give reservations in favour of making Rahul Gandhi win the seat of Wayanad?" he said in an interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Follow Elections 2024 LIVE Updates

PM Modi also hit out at the Congress over their allegations on the saffron camp on altering the constitution if voted to power, saying that it's the grand old party that has used the Constitution for acquiring power and vote bank politics.

"Congress is spreading lies claiming that the BJP will change the Constitution of India. If you look at the history of Congress, you'd see they don't believe in the sanctity of the Constitution... " he said.

Poll campaign in 2014 vs now:

While talking about the campaigning in 2014 elections versus now, the prime minister said that earlier, the BJP-led NDA was fighting against a coalition from the ruling party, which had all the government sources but they were striving to secure their seats. People relied on Narendra Modi's development model and had expectations. But in the 2019 polls, those expectations turned into trust because of Modi's hard work and performance, and that trust has now turned into a 'guarantee'.

Also Read: ‘Congress committed scams across land, water and sky’: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi on Congress manifesto:

The prime minister further dubbed the Congress' manifesto as that of Muslim League saying that the hidden agenda of the grand old party is clear that is to divide society in the name of caste and the second is to unite its vote bank through appeasement. The Congress is trying to take away reservations of SCs, STs and OBCs and give these benefits to Muslims, he claimed.

PM Modi on West Bengal:

PM Modi also spoke about his vision for West Bengal and said, "If the country has to develop, West Bengal is one of the states that can take the country ahead."

While hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress state government, PM Modi said the TMC and the communists had done a lot of damage to the culture of West Bengal, whose contribution to Indian history and tradition is significant.

Also Read: Pakistan wants Congress to win, says PM Modi in Gujarat poll pitch

He further alleged that the TMC government in the state is not ready to listen to the pain of women, and that's why the BJP has made common woman, a candidate. "We gave a ticket to Rekha Patra, an ordinary woman from West Bengal. The TMC govt is not even ready to listen to the pain of women. Nari Shakti will give a befitting reply to the oppression going on in Bengal by a woman on Nari Shakti..." he said.

Elections 2024:

Ten states and two Union territories, with 94 constituencies, are voting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 7. The states in the fray are Goa, Gujarat, Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi claims Congress contesting Lok Sabha elections 2024 with two strategies, they are…

Gujarat, Karnataka and Goa will be under the spotlight as all Lok Sabha seats here go to polls on May 7.