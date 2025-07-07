Rain, vehicle breakdowns trigger traffic snarls in Gurugram

Heavy rain and vehicle breakdowns triggered traffic snarls on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, from the Sirhaul border to Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk, and Khandsa to the Dwarka expressway service lane. Traffic police said breakdowns of heavy vehicles at a couple of locations aggravated the situation on the carriageway leading towards Delhi ahead of the rush hour. Gurugram received heavy rain. (ANI)

A truck broke down on the elevated section in front of Signature Tower, resulting in the snarl until Rajiv Chowk. “We have dispatched a crane to tow it to a safer location, but it may take time to reach the spot due to queues of vehicles until Rajiv Chowk,” an officer said. He added they were working to clear the snarl.

Officials said potholes and uneven roads near Shankar Chowk further slowed down vehicular movement on the expressway after the rainfall caused waterlogging. “The stretch near Narsinghpur also faces waterlogging issues. The vehicles are moving but at a slow pace between Khandsa and the cloverleaf intersection,” said inspector Ashin Khan.

A traffic police officer said additional personnel have been deployed at these key locations. “All the snarls are being cleared, and broken down vehicles are also being removed,” he said.