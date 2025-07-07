Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rain, vehicle breakdowns trigger traffic snarls in Gurugram

ByDebaashish Karmakar
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 10:18 AM IST

Traffic police said breakdowns of heavy vehicles at a couple of locations aggravated the situation on the carriageway leading towards Delhi ahead of the rush hour

Heavy rain and vehicle breakdowns triggered traffic snarls on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, from the Sirhaul border to Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk, and Khandsa to the Dwarka expressway service lane. Traffic police said breakdowns of heavy vehicles at a couple of locations aggravated the situation on the carriageway leading towards Delhi ahead of the rush hour.

Gurugram received heavy rain. (ANI)
Gurugram received heavy rain. (ANI)

A truck broke down on the elevated section in front of Signature Tower, resulting in the snarl until Rajiv Chowk. “We have dispatched a crane to tow it to a safer location, but it may take time to reach the spot due to queues of vehicles until Rajiv Chowk,” an officer said. He added they were working to clear the snarl.

Officials said potholes and uneven roads near Shankar Chowk further slowed down vehicular movement on the expressway after the rainfall caused waterlogging. “The stretch near Narsinghpur also faces waterlogging issues. The vehicles are moving but at a slow pace between Khandsa and the cloverleaf intersection,” said inspector Ashin Khan.

A traffic police officer said additional personnel have been deployed at these key locations. “All the snarls are being cleared, and broken down vehicles are also being removed,” he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Rain, vehicle breakdowns trigger traffic snarls in Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On