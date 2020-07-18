Rebel Rajasthan lawmakers being moved to BJP’s Karnataka: Congress

india

The Congress on Saturday alleged that rebel Rajasthan lawmakers of the Sachin Pilot team currently camping in the BJP-ruled Haryana are now being moved to Karnataka, another BJP state.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that when the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan police reached the Haryana hotel to question the legislators in the case of audio tapes - where BJP leaders, including Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, can be heard conspiring with MLAs from the Pilot camp to topple the state government - the lawmakers gave the police a go-by.

Govind Singh Dotasra, the new Rajasthan Congress unit chief, also alleged that the special team of the Rajasthan police was made to wait by BJP’s Haryana police unit until the MLAs inside the resort were moved out. The police arrived at the hotel on Friday evening to collect voice samples of the leaders heard scheming in the offending tapes about bringing down the Gehlot government.

A short while earlier, the BJP demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations made by the Congress in Rajasthan that it has audio tapes to prove that the BJP was in collusion with rebel Congress leaders to bring down the Gehlot government.