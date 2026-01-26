‘Vande Mataram’, Op Sindoor in focus as India celebrates Republic Day. What's planned for Kartavya Path parade?

With the ceremonial parade on the occasion of the 77th Republic day set to begin at 10.30 am today, India will witness a grand celebration, showcasing its rich cultural and military heritage in the theme ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’ at New Delhi's Kartavya Path. Earlier referred to as Rajpath, the Kartavya Path, which stretches from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial is all decked up with elaborate decorations to showcase the nation's journey since the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950. (ANI file photo)

The parade, which will be led by Delhi Area General Officer Commanding Lt. Bhavnish Kumar, will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to brave hearts at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

The grand celebrations will be presided by President Droupadi Murmu. President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen will be the chief guests, and grace the occasion with their presence.

It marks only the second time India has invited leaders of a grouping as chief guests, after ASEAN in 2018, HT earlier reported.

What's planned for the parade? The 90-minute long ceremony will include over 6,000 participants and nearly 77,000 spectators along the Kartavya Path. It will also feature 29 aircrafts as a part of the flypast and 30 tableaus.

This year, the ceremonial parade will unfold in a ‘phased battle array formation’ for the first time. Under this formation, armed forces will move down the ceremonial boulevard in a formation as they would in any battle scenario, starting with reconnaissance, followed by other military units such as logistics and personnel accompanying these platforms, who will be seen wearing battle gear.

Also read | Bhairav battalion, Suryastra rocket launcher system among firsts at Republic Day 2026 parade Maiden additions would include the Bhairav light commando battalion, which was raised around October 2025 and made its debut at Jaipur's Army Day parade on January 15. According to a PTI report citing statements from defence personnel, it been introduced to "bridge the gap" between the infantry and special forces.

Universal Rocket Launcher System URLS ‘Suryastra’, will also make an appearance in the parade. Suryastra is equipped to carry out surface-to-surface strikes up to 300 km.

The Shaktiban regiment, which is set up in the artillery and equipped with a drone, counter-drone, and loiter munition along with a mixed scouts contingent, clad in heavy thermal gear will also be among the many firsts at the Republic Day parade today.

Defence assets, including BrahMos, Akash missile system, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) systems, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Dhanush artillery gun will be displayed at the parade.

Contingent from European Union A contingent from the European Union (EU) will also participate in the ceremonial parade with four Flag Bearers on three gypsies. They will be seen carrying four flags, the flag of the EU, the flag of the European Union Military Staff, the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta, and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides.

Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor, which was carried out by the Indian defence in May 2025, after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack will also feature mockups of major weapon systems including precision air strikes, swift naval manoeu-vres and coordinated ground offensives, that were used in the actual operation.

Seven fighter jets will also fly in the new Sindoor formation, which will include two Rafales, two MiG-29s, two Sukhoi-30s and a Jaguar, showcasing Indian Air Force (IAF)'s role in Operation Sindoor.

For the first time, the aerial display will be conducted in two blocks, during the parade.

The theme: ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’ Earlier referred to as Rajpath, the Kartavya Path, which stretches from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial is all decked up with elaborate decorations to showcase the nation's journey since the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950.

This theme for the celebrations this year is the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram. The celebrations will exhibit the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence.

The Ministry of Culture's tableau will feature the complete version of the national song Vande Mataram after extended debates in parliament over its history, truncated form, and the political choices surrounding it.

The plan The ceremony for the 77th Republic day celebrations will kickstart at 10.30 am today and will last for roughly 90 minutes. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, he will be accompanied by other dignitaries to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

Escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu along with chief guests Antonio Costa and Ursula Von der Leyen will reach the venue in the ‘traditional buggy’, which is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.

The National Flag will then be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm Light Field Guns by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment, reported news agency ANI.

A total of 30 tableaux including17 from states and union territories and 13 from ministries/departments or services, will roll down the Kartavya Path with a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and ‘Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.