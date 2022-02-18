Rescued rape victim dies in Rajasthan

A 35-year-old woman who was allegedly gangraped by two men and later rescued in an unconscious state from an isolated place in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, died during treatment in hospital on Thursday, police said.

The deceased’s family has refused to accept the body, demanding compensation as well as a detailed investigation in the case, Nagaur additional superintendent of police Vimal Singh said.

“The post-mortem report is awaited. While two persons, including a minor, have been detained, the family suspects the role of more persons in the act,” Singh said.

Nagaur SP Ram Moorty Joshi said the woman was on ventilator support, in SMS hospital in Jaipur, when she succumbed to injuries on Thursday evening.

According to police, the woman went missing from her house on February 4, following which her family filed a complaint with the police two days later. On February 10, the woman was found in an unconscious state 3 km away from her village. Subsequently, the two suspects, including one Suresh Meghwal, were detained, police said.

During the course of interrogation, police said, the accused admitted to raping the woman and strangulating her before dumping her near a dry pond in Deedwana on February 4.

In their missing complaint on February 6, the deceased’s family had named Meghwal as one of the suspects. The family also alleged police inaction in launching a search for the woman on time.

Deedwana SHO Narendra Jakhar and head constable Prahlad Singh were also suspended for negligence, Joshi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON