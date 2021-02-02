IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Sasikala may fight EC move on poll symbol
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Sasikala may fight EC move on poll symbol

Chennai: Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala is likely to challenge in the Supreme Court the Election Commission’s 2017 decision of allotting the party name and the iconic two-leaves symbol to sitting Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami’s party, her lawyer announced on Monday
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:14 AM IST

Chennai:

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala is likely to challenge in the Supreme Court the Election Commission’s 2017 decision of allotting the party name and the iconic two-leaves symbol to sitting Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami’s party, her lawyer announced on Monday.

At the time, two factions of the AIADMK were fighting for control of the party and the poll watchdog decided in favour of the Palaniswami-led faction. Sasikala was close aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

“We will file a curative petition soon,” said Sasikala’s lawyer Raja Senthoor Pandian. “We haven’t filed a case so far due to the pandemic and we had expected her to be released by August on remission. So we thought of filing it once she is out. We have to discuss.”

On November 23, 2017, the EC allotted Palaniswami-led faction with the ‘two leaves’ symbol after freezing it briefly when two factions – the other led by current Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam -- were vying for it following Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016. Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran challenged this decision in the Delhi high court, which upheld the EC order in 2019. The Supreme Court also dismissed two petitions -- in March 2019 and in July 2020.

A curative petition is the last legal option in a case, and is usually filed if the petitioners believe that a legal error was committed while deciding a case. It is rare for curative petition to succeed. Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go the polls in April-May.

Sasikala was hospitalised a week before her release from prison in Bengaluru on January 27 after serving a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case. On Sunday, she was discharged from the city’s Victoria hospital where she was treated for Covid-19. Sending out her first political message, Sasikala left the hospital in a car bearing the AIADMK flag. She is expected to return to Chennai WHEN after completing week-long quarantine in Bengaluru.

AIADMK, which expelled Sasikala and Dhinakaran on September 12, 2017, have condemned her for using the flag and termed it illegal. Law minister C V Shunmugam warned of legal action against ‘Sasikala or anyone’ who is not a member of the party and ‘misusing the flag’.

But Dinakaran justified her move. Dinakaran, an independent MLA, floated the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) with some of Sasikala’s supporters who want her to unite them by reclaiming the AIADMK. Palaniswami, who is the chief ministerial candidate of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, has made clear that Sasikala will not be taken back.

Sasikala briefly held the reins of the party after Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016 amidst a power struggle with her loyalist-turned-rebel Paneerselvam. She handpicked Palaniswami as chief minister before surrendering in prison but he later united with Paneerselvam. After ousting her, AIADMK created new posts with Paneerselvam as coordinator and Palaniswami as joint coordinator and Jayalalithaa as the ‘eternal general secretary’.

Sasikala challenged this decision and the matter is pending before the Madras high court. The AIADMK expelled party functionaries who put up posters welcoming Sasikala after her release. “She may gain some supporters but the AIADMK status quo will continue,” says political analyst Ravindran Duraisamy. “The present AIADMK has contested the 2019 parliamentary elections and by-elections on the symbol and name without any hindrance. It’s a settled matter.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

India spent 20,776 cr on border security after China row

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:37 AM IST
New Delhi: India spent 20,776 crore on the emergency purchase of weapons and systems to beef up its military capabilities to deal with new security challenges in the midst of a lingering border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh, where both armies have deployed a total of 100,000 soldiers and advanced weaponry in their forward and depth areas, budget documents showed on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Covid-19 vaccines given a special 35k cr allocation

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The Union government has decided to set aside 35,000 crore for coronavirus vaccine in the 2021-22 financial year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget on Monday, with the promise that more money will be committed if needed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

In pandemic age, 137% increase in budget on health, well-being

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:35 AM IST
India’s overall allocation for health and well being has soared by 137% in the financial year 2021-22 to Rs
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Tagore, Oz win find space in FM speech

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:34 AM IST
New Delhi: Finance ministers delivering budgets have distinct rhetorical styles
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Highways to welfare funds: 4 poll-bound states get infra boost

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
New Delhi: Investments on infrastructure projects ranging from fishing harbours to highways and metro rail networks, a welfare fund for tea garden workers and quotations from the poetry of Rabindranath Tagore and Thiruvalluvar in finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech underscored the Centre’s focus on states headed for elections in the coming months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Budget a let-down, designed to deceive people, says Oppn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The Opposition parties on Monday asserted that the Union budget was a ‘let down like never before’ that will “deceive” people even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it a vision for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will the Budget alleviate distress?

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
India imposed one of the most stringent lockdowns in the world to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Long term finance and a bigger playing field for private sector to lead infra push

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The Narendra Modi government has set itself a target of creating a 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline by 2025
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Farmers, villages at heart of budget: PM

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the Union Budget 2021-22 as “not just active but proactive” , and stressed that villages and farmers were “at its heart”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

States likely to face crisis as govt pegs tax share at 30%

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The 15th finance commission (FC) mandates a share of 41% in the Centre’s tax revenues for the states
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

In shadow of pandemic, Centre hikes capital, revenue spending

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
India, like the rest of the world, experienced an unprecedented economic disruption because of the Covid-19 pandemic, just a month-and-a-half after the 2020-21 Budget was presented in Parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt hikes capital expenditure by 34.5%

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday raised the government’s capital expenditure by 34
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Centre launches voluntary vehicle scrappage policy

By Anisha Dutta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday announced a long-pending voluntary vehicle scrapping policy that is aimed at taking polluting, fuel-guzzling vehicles off the roads to reduce pollution and congestion
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

How the fiscal math changed during and after the pandemic?

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
When Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2020-21 Union Budget last year, she announced that the Revised Estimate (RE) for the 2019-20 fiscal deficit would be 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

What does the budget do to boost growth?

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:30 AM IST
The 2021-22 budget, on the face of it, has given a massive fiscal boost to the economy
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP