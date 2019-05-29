Focus on your constituency, Karti Chidambaram told by SC on foreign travel plea

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed a plea of Congress lawmaker Karti Chidambaram seeking return of Rs 10 crore which he had deposited with the court’s registry for travelling abroad.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose rejected Karti’s plea and said, “Pay attention to your constituency.”

In the Lok Sabha elections, Karti Chidambaram won the Sivaganga seat in Tamil Nadu by over 3 lakh votes. He defeated BJP national general secretary H Raja.

In his plea, Karti Chidambaram’s sought the refund claiming he had taken the money on loan and was paying interest on it.

Son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram is facing probe in the INX Media and the Aircel Maxis cases. A bench of the top court had allowed him to travel abroad but with a condition of depositing the said amount.

First Published: May 29, 2019 11:17 IST