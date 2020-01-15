Amit Shah hits back at the Oppn over economic slowdown

india

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 01:09 IST

Hitting out at the Congress, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that those who did little to solve the problem of unemployment and took the economy only to a $2 trillion mark despite ruling for decades were questioning the Modi government which had steered India to the $3 trillion mark in five years.

Claiming that turning India into a $5 trillion economy in the next five years was an “achievable goal”, Shah said the government was taking elaborate steps to ensure that the youth got the required skills, employment opportunities and were future ready.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the Indian Institute of Skills (IISs) in Gandhinagar, Shah said, “Those raising questions about the economy at a time of global slowdown, I want to remind them that it’s not like they got little time to rule the country.”

Opposition parties, especially the Congress, have been critical of the government’s handling of the economy and blame it for not creating enough jobs. Shah, however, did not name any party in his speech.

Hitting out at the opposition which has been raising the issue of unemployment, Shah said there were some who viewed things through a negative prism. “When they talk about unemployment, a question comes to my mind, ‘you ruled this country for 50-60 years, what measures did you take?’ I want to ask them all, ‘Did you find a new solution during your 50-60 years of rule to provide employment to the youth of this country with 130 crore population? Is it possible that you ruled for 50 years, didn’t do anything new and are today seeking answers from us?” he said.

Shah said the government had drawn elaborate plans to skill the youth which would turn the country’s young population into a major strength. “It can be viewed as a weakness, but I think 70 crore youth are a strength,” he said.

Industrialist Ratan Tata, whose group is partnering the government in setting up the institute, said many visionary initiatives were being taken by the government. “I wish I was 20 years younger so that I could contribute more,” Tata said.

Union minister for skill development Mahendra Nath Pandey also emphasised on skill development. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, senior state minister Nitin Patel, Union minister R K Singh, and L&T chairman A M Naik were among those present.

The 20-acre institute here is among the three institutes being set up, the other two being set up in Kanpur and Mumbai. The IISs are for students opting for ITI/diploma courses right after class 10/12.