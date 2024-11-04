Shakti scheme putting strain on government but won’t halt it: Minister

The “Shakti scheme” places financial stress on the state but there are no plans to halt it, transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said amid the controversy over Shakti scheme in the state. The “Shakti scheme” places financial stress on the state but there are no plans to halt it, transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said amid the controversy over Shakti scheme in the state (File photo)

The Shakti scheme, one of five guarantee programmes rolled out by Congress after it came to power in 2023, was launched on June 11, 2023, and as of mid-October 2024, the state has invested over ₹7,500 crore, providing more than 3110 million free rides to women. The programme’s popularity is the key aspect of the Congress government’s public outreach.

“But we will not stop the scheme at any cost. We will continue it,” Reddy said on Saturday while acknowledging operational challenges but underscoring the government’s determination to keep the scheme active.

He said that the “Shakti scheme” is different from other state welfare programmes like the Ann Bhagya free rice initiative, which only serves those holding Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards and relies on Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) to reach eligible beneficiaries.

“In contrast, the ‘Shakti scheme’ provides universal access, allowing all women to travel free on road transport corporation (RTC) buses. This universal approach intensifies the strain on the transport department but remains a priority for the government. However, this scheme won’t be stopped,” he said.

The scheme recently drew attention after deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar’s comments about potentially reviewing the programme. The opposition parties said that Shivakumar’s remarks were an indication of possible cuts to the scheme. The Congress, in response, issued assurances that Shakti and other welfare programmes remained secure.

In response to the controversy, Shivakumar clarified his earlier remarks on Friday, explaining that he never suggested discontinuing the scheme but was merely open to discussion based on feedback from the public. “Whatever our elders say, we follow that,” he said while dismissing the opposition’s allegations. He added, “The BJP just wants to do politics. They have nothing better to do.”

He further explained that some working women, particularly those employed in the IT and multinational sectors, had expressed a willingness to contribute financially for bus travel, noting that they receive conveyance allowances. “Several economically empowered women…have shown interest in paying for tickets. I only suggested that we discuss this with the Transport Minister, but I never implied discontinuing the scheme,” Shivakumar said.

Addressing Congress leaders in Karnataka, Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday had advised caution to party workers on state’s welfare commitments, particularly with elections in other states approaching. He noted that similar welfare initiatives were under consideration in Maharashtra and cautioned that terms like “revision” could easily be misconstrued.

However, senior Congress member RV Deshpande, who leads the administrative reforms commission, supported Shivakumar’s call for transparency in administering the scheme. Deshpande expressed concerns about potential misuse and argued for responsible management to ensure that benefits go only to those who need them. “The guarantees will require ₹65,000 crore every year. They’re good programmes, but we see that they’re being misused in some places,” he noted, adding examples of women using the scheme for repeated, non-essential travel. “Giving things free of cost… it’s as good as it’s dangerous,” he commented.

Deshpande suggested that transparency measures might help maintain a balance between resource allocation and benefits received, ensuring a fair distribution. “We need to have transparency. There must be benefits only to the extent that one deserves. Steps in that direction aren’t wrong, according to me,” he added, acknowledging the need for accountability in implementing such large-scale welfare programs.

Opposition parties, particularly the BJP, have criticised the Congress government, with Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra saying that these schemes are straining state finances. He pointed to the ongoing costs associated with the Shakti scheme and other guarantees as factors slowing down Karnataka’s development. “Members of the ruling party themselves have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with these guarantees, often calling for a re-evaluation,” Vijayendra claimed, highlighting that the guarantees were introduced unprompted ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Vijayendra went further, suggesting that Congress’s initiatives are responsible for economic challenges in Karnataka and have earned the state the label of a “zero-development state.” He argued that a lack of funds due to these welfare programs has delayed infrastructure development, with no new roads built or foundations laid recently. “Their (Congress) guarantees are now straining the state’s finances, earning Karnataka the label of a zero-development state,” he remarked.