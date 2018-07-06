Shirtless photo of abducted J-K constable was circulated online before he was killed

The bullet-ridden body of a policeman abducted by militants was found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.

The body of Javaid Ahmad Dar (27) was found on the roadside in Kulgam district, around eight kilometres from his house in Shopian district.

Dar was abducted around 9.30 pm on Wednesday from near a medical shop close to his house in Vehil village where he had gone to get some medicines.

Soon after the abduction, a shirtless picture of the constable did the rounds on social networking sites, apparently posted by his abductors.

Officials said that militants seemed to have had prior information about his presence in the village and police are checking whether he had followed the standard operating procedure.

“We are investigating which (militant) group is responsible for the killing of our constable,” senior superintendent of police, Shopian, Sandeep Choudhary said.

Ahmad is survived by parents, one brother and three sisters.

According to his family, Dar was recently transferred to Srinagar along with former SSP Shopian, Shalendra Mishra and he had come home hours before his abduction.

Soon after hearing about the killing, neighbours and friends of the constable assembled at his house in Vehil, around five kilometres from the Shopian town.

Women mourn during the funeral for Javaid Ahmed Dar in his village Vehil Chatwatan, Kashmir, on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)

“Why was my brother killed like this? Who is now going to take care of us?” wailed Dar’s younger sister as relatives took out his body for funeral.

After the wreath laying ceremony at Shopian police lines, the body was brought to the village where funeral was held by relatives and neighbours at the native graveyard around 10 am.

Meanwhile, in another incident, militants fired at Ashraf Thoker, a cleric, at Parigam in Pulwama district. Officials said that militants had fired on his legs.

“Terrorist today morning fired on a civilian at Parigam in Pulwama. The police is investigating the case,” the police spokesman said.

So far no militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the killing of the policeman and the attack on the cleric.

Last month, Hizbul Mujahedeen operational commander, Riyaz Naikoo had asked policemen to leave their jobs and join the militant ranks.

Like Dar, Aurangzeb, an army soldier was abducted from a private vehicle when he was going home for Eid holiday in Shopian. Later, his body was recovered from a Pulwama village.

Senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and his two guards were shot dead by militants outside his office in Srinagar last month.