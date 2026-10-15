‘Shocked’: BJD hits out at Odisha governor-designate over remarks on strengthening BJP
BJD has questioned Odisha governor-designate Braj Mohan Ram’s impartiality after he said he would strengthen the BJP’s SC wing and help the party secure votes.
Odisha governor-designate Braj Mohan Ram’s remarks that he would work to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Scheduled Caste (SC) wing and help the party secure more votes have triggered a political row, with the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) questioning his impartiality as a constitutional authority.
“We are shocked to hear the Governor say that he will work to strengthen the BJP’s organisation in Odisha. The statement negates the principle that a Governor should remain impartial,” BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said.
In a PTI interview in Ranchi, Ram, a three-time former BJP lawmaker from Palamu, said he would focus on expanding and activating the BJP’s SC Morcha in Odisha after assuming office. “I will work to bring more people into the organisation and focus on how to secure votes for the BJP,” Ram, who succeeded Haribabu Kambhampati, said.
“Even when I was denied a ticket, I continued to work honestly and actively for the party. These days, people move to a second or third party on the very evening they fail to get a ticket,” he said while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for recognising his work and appointing him to the constitutional post.
Ram said he would visit Odisha to assess the condition of the Scheduled Caste community and work for the welfare of the poor. “I will work for the poor and ensure justice for those who have been denied it. I will try to resolve basic issues and meet people’s essential needs so that they do not face difficulties,” he said, adding that he would work for the state’s prosperity.
BJD president Naveen Patnaik expressed hope that Ram would uphold constitutional dignity.
“The people of Odisha are witnessing the enthusiasm of the nominated Governor for undertaking party work. Hope that Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath will bestow upon him the zeal and strength to serve the people of Odisha, through which he will fulfil his duties impartially while upholding constitutional dignity,” the leader of the opposition in the Odisha Assembly said in a social media post.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More