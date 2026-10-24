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Five killed, two missing in blast at firecrackers unit in Bihar's Siwan

According to officials familiar with the matter, a probe has been ordered to ascertain whether the unit had a valid licence.

Updated on: Oct 24, 2026, 08:45:30 IST
By Avinash Kumar
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Five people were killed and two others remained missing on Friday in an explosion at a house where firecrackers were reportedly being manufactured in the Siwan district of Bihar, police said, adding that the explosion was so intense that debris from the adjacent part of the building fell onto the road.

A view of the site following a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Siwan, Bihar. (HT Photo)
A view of the site following a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Siwan, Bihar. (HT Photo)

According to officials familiar with the matter, a probe has been ordered to ascertain whether the unit had a valid licence.

District magistrate (Siwan) Vijay Prakash Meena said the incident took place at around 5.30 pm.

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“Five people have died in the explosion inside the house where firecrackers were being manufactured. All of them have been identified. Two more have not yet been traced,” the DM said. “We suspect the unit did not have a proper licence or that it was not renewed as per norms...,” he added.

The SP said: “An FIR has been registered... A Special Investigation Team has been formed under the leadership of SDPO Maharajganj for a detailed investigation into the incident...” The SHO of Jamho Bazar police station, Dhiraj Kumar, and chowkidar Chandrika Manjhi have been suspended on charges of negligence. The exact cause of the explosion is being investigated by the forensic team.”

He added that investigation revealed the house owner was engaged in fireworks manufacturing and had a licence for the past 20 years. “A few days ago, an SHO was asked to conduct a licence inspection, which was found to be inadequate,” the SP said.

  • Avinash Kumar
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

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