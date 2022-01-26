Six die in Rae Bareli village after consuming spurious liquor

LUCKNOW: Six people died and around 20 others are undergoing treatment at the district hospital after consuming spurious liquor in Pahadpur village under Maharajganj Kotwali in Rae Bareli district late on Tuesday night, officials said.

Inspector Ajay Kumar and constable Dhirendra Srivastava have been suspended with immediate effect and district excise officer Rajeshwar Maurya will be charge sheeted, said Sanjay Bhoosreddy, additional chief secretary, Excise, Uttar Pradesh government.

The deceased include a 40-year-old female, Sukhrani. A function was organised at Sukhrani’s residence on Tuesday night, where villagers consumed liquor, procured from a local government-approved outlet.

Others who died were identified as Saroj Yadav, Pankaj Singh, Chandrapal, Ram Sumer and Banti.

“Samples have been seized and FIR has been lodged against the liquor vendor and salesman. It was a government authorised liquor outlet,” said Lakshmi Singh, inspector general of police, Lucknow range.

“Raids have been carried out at the contractor’s (proprietor of liquor outlet) residence. Several liquor bottles have been seized and sent for forensic examination,” Singh added.

A team of doctors is camping in the village and visiting every house to examine people, she added.

After consuming liquor, villagers fell ill. They were rushed to the community health centre after their condition turned serious. While doctors declared two persons as brought dead, four people died during the course of treatment.

Later, some seriously ill people were rushed to the Rae Bareli district hospital.

After getting information, district magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava and additional superintendent of police Vishwajeet Srivastava reached the village on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, other senior officials of the state government, including divisional commissioner Ranjan Kumar and inspector general of police, Lucknow range, Lakshmi Singh reached Rae Bareli.

“Samples of liquor which was served have been collected and sent for forensic examination,” said Ranjan Kumar, divisional commissioner, Lucknow division.

According to district magistrate of Rae Bareli Vaibhav Srivastava, an FIR has been lodged against the local vendor and a salesman from where liquor was purchased and an investigation is underway.

Five years ago, around six people died in Bachhrawan town area in Rae Bareli after consuming spurious liquor.