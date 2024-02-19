Smriti Irani pulls up official during Amethi visit: 'Aadhe ghante, warna'
Smriti Irani conducts 'Jan Samwad' in Amethi on Monday; Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra also enters the district.
Union minister Smriti Irani, conducted a ‘Jan Samwad’ in Amethi on Monday as part of a four-day visit to her parliamentary constituency where she listened to people's grievances.
In one such case, the minister for women and child development expressed dissatisfaction and strongly admonished officials for alleged negligence.
‘Why tomorrow? Do it today or…’: Official faces anger of Smriti Irani
In the Tikar Mafi area of UP's Amethi, Irani reprimanded an administrative official over an alleged land encroachment and directed the SDM to have the land vacated within half an hour.
“Kyu kal karna hai, abhi adhe ghante me karo warna mai khud baith jaunga (Why wait until tomorrow? Do it within half an hour, or else I'll personally stage a protest)," Smriti warned the revenue official about the alleged slow progress of work.
Rahul Gandhi also in Amethi
It was a high-profile day for Amethi as Irani and former MP from the constituency, Rahul Gandhi, also visited Amethi.
The former Congress president's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the erstwhile bastion on Monday as it resumed from Pratapgarh.
Amethi used to be a Congress stronghold until 2019 when Rahul Gandhi lost to Irani by a margin of around 55,000 votes in the Lok Sabha elections.
The Congress is still undecided on whether Rahul Gandhi will attempt to regain the Congress stronghold, especially since Sonia Gandhi has also left Rae Bareli for the Rajya Sabha.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally in Babuganj.
"We will stay in Amethi tonight and reach Raebareli tomorrow morning. We will stay in Lucknow tomorrow and in Kanpur the day after. Then, we will take 2 days' rest on 22nd and 23rd February..." said Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh.
