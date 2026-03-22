‘Some people only want to do politics’: Fadnavis slams Opposition amid row over ‘godman’ Ashok Kharat's arrest

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reacted to the controversy and the Opposition’s growing pressure on the BJP-led government over the arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat on charges of rape, saying that attempts are being made to give the issue a political angle and slammed the rivals for “sanctioning water and laying out 40 km pipeline” for the accused. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said a high-level inquiry led by the director general of police (DGP) is underway and assured that no one will be spared. (ANI/File Photo)

The remarks come after the Opposition sought action against several Maharashtra leaders, including ministers, linked to Kharat. Notably, the resignation of NCP leader Rupali Chakankar from her post as chairperson of the Maharashtra state commission for women also added fuel to the fire.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded that Chakankar, who was associated with a trust run by Kharat, be named as a co-accused in the case because of her links to him. Kharat is said to have connections with several politicians, businesspersons and celebrities, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

Fadnavis responds to Opposition over Kharat row The chief minister said a high-level inquiry led by the director general of police (DGP) is underway and assured that no one will be spared.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Fadnavis said the case was uncovered based on intelligence inputs. He added that while there are attempts to politicise the matter, anyone with evidence should come forward and assist the police.

“It should not be politicised. I can provide proof of who all from the opposition were involved, and I have the maximum evidence… But if we start acting against everyone just for meeting him, then you know how far that would go. Who sanctioned water out of turn for him? Who laid a 40 km pipeline? These facts have already been highlighted, so this issue should not be politicised,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added, “Those speaking about ministers remain silent on others. Why this selective approach? Some people only want to do politics. We are concerned about the dignity of women, and we will not rest until every affected woman gets justice.”

The row over ‘godman’ arrest Ashok Kharat, a retired merchant navy employee and self-styled godman and numerologist, was arrested by Nashik police for allegedly raping a woman who had approached him for astrological advice. He has been remanded in police custody till March 24.

According to the FIR, the 27-year-old woman was repeatedly raped between November 2022 and December 2025. The complaint states that Kharat exploited her religious beliefs and instilled fear about her husband’s death.

Kharat’s arrest on Wednesday, along with photos and videos circulating on social media showing senior Mahayuti leaders with him, gave the Opposition an opportunity to target the ruling coalition.

Amid rising pressure, the state government on Thursday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by senior IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute to probe the case. Police officials said that after more objectionable videos were seized from his personal assistant on Friday, the total number of such videos has reached 100.

As several images and clips showed Chakankar with Kharat, including washing his feet and comparing him to god, demands for her resignation increased, even as she called for a fair investigation.

He has been booked under sections 64(1), 74, 352, 351(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 3 (1), 3 (2) of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.