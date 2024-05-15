Karnataka state bus catches fire, no casualty, say Police

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, en route from Shivamogga to Mysuru, caught fire in Chikkamagalur district on Monday late night, police said on Tuesday. The Volvo bus developed some issues on the engine side, which is in the back part, that led to the bus catching fire (HT)

Police said the incident took place at Ajjampur Cross near Tarikere. The passengers, who were on board, remain unscathed. The bus was ferrying a total of 39 passengers, in addition to staff members, when it caught fire.

Initial investigations indicate that the fire was sparked by a short circuit within the vehicle’s electrical system, rapidly escalating into a blaze that threatened the safety of all aboard, police said..

Reacting to the emergency, the bus driver promptly brought the vehicle to a halt and initiated evacuation procedures, ensuring the safe disembarkation of all passengers before the situation could escalate further.

Upon receiving the information, the fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Shivamogga KSRTC depot manager Somashekarappa said: “The incident occurred at 1.15am near Tarikere. The bus started its journey at 11:30pm from Shivamogga bus stand to Mysuru, which was supposed to reach by 5 am.”

“After travelling about 45 kilometers, the 2009 model Volvo bus developed some issues on the engine side, which is in the back part, that led to the bus catching fire. Immediately, driver Subramanya (52) parked the bus beside the road and safely evacuated the passengers, even taking the luggage out from the box,” he said.

He further said that the crew called fire personnel who came from Tarikere and attempted to douse the flames.

“However, the bus has more foam products compared to other buses, so the fire spread easily to other parts. The fire personnel went to refill the water. However, the bus had completely burned by 2:30am,” he added.

KSRTC senior officers, along with a safety officer and a technical expert from Bengaluru, conducted an inspection of the bus. A case was registered at Tarikere police station, and an investigation is ongoing, the police said.