‘Consider notices on voter deletions when alerted’: Supreme Court tells Election Commission

The Supreme Court on Friday said that the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is a “continuing process” and the election watchdog should consider the representations of voters who were wrongly deleted from the electoral roll as and when it is alerted of such cases . The order was passed in a batch of petitions filed against the conduct of SIR exercise in Keralam last year. (ANI/ Representational)

The order was passed in a batch of petitions filed against the conduct of SIR exercise in Keralam last year. Following this, the ECI had published the final electoral roll in February this year in which 0.857 million people were deleted out of the total 269.5 million voters enumerated in the state.

Stating that Keralam voters deleted during SIR can approach ECI with their representations, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said that a formal order extending verification of rolls is not required as sought by the petitioners.

‘SIR is a continuing process’ The court told advocate G Prakash, the counsel for CPI(M) leader MV Govindan Master, one of the petitioners, that if there are persons who were left out due to paucity of time to get enumerated, the same can be brought to the notice of the poll panel. “We will tell them to examine it and keep it pending,” the bench said, as it asked the ECI to file a status report.

When the commission informed the court that the SIR exercise in Keralam is a “completed process”, the bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said, “It is a continuing process. Let them bring to your notice such deleted persons who are to be reconsidered. You consider it.”