Suspected phone snatcher left dangling from moving train in Bihar; video goes viral
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media with the man seen dangling outside the train window as the passengers held on to him.
A distressing clip circulating on social media captured an alleged phone snatcher dangling from a moving train in Bihar as passengers held on to him. The viral video shows him dangling out of a train window by his arm and being dragged along the platform.
The video was widely shared on X.
The incident took place at the Shivnarayanpur railway station located in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar, according to reports.
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What happened?
The episode went down when the man allegedly tried to snatch a passenger's mobile phone through an open train window from the platform. However, the people inside the coach reacted swiftly, grabbing hold of his arm before he could flee, India Today reported.
Also Read | Chandigarh: Phone snatcher lands in police net
Instead of letting him go as the train started moving, the passengers held on to him.
The purported video showed the man dangling outside the moving train.
Meanwhile, the passengers maintained their hold, dragging him along the platform.
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In the high-risk situation, the man fell onto the platform. The video did not immediately make it clear whether he sustained any injuries.
After the fall, railway security personnel stationed at the scene approached the injured man to intervene.
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