Suspected phone snatcher left dangling from moving train in Bihar; video goes viral

A distressing clip circulating on social media captured an alleged phone snatcher dangling from a moving train in Bihar as passengers held on to him. The viral video shows him dangling out of a train window by his arm and being dragged along the platform. Instead of letting the suspected thief go as the train started moving, the passengers held on to him. (Screenshots from video/X)

The video was widely shared on X.

The incident took place at the Shivnarayanpur railway station located in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar, according to reports.

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What happened? The episode went down when the man allegedly tried to snatch a passenger's mobile phone through an open train window from the platform. However, the people inside the coach reacted swiftly, grabbing hold of his arm before he could flee, India Today reported.

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Instead of letting him go as the train started moving, the passengers held on to him.

The purported video showed the man dangling outside the moving train.

Meanwhile, the passengers maintained their hold, dragging him along the platform.

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In the high-risk situation, the man fell onto the platform. The video did not immediately make it clear whether he sustained any injuries.

After the fall, railway security personnel stationed at the scene approached the injured man to intervene.