2 students, principal among 4 held over Tamil Nadu student’s suicide

Tamil Nadu police has booked a school principal, a teacher and two students of a government-aided school for abetting the suicide by a Class 11 Dalit student in the Coimbatore district after his parents alleged that he was harassed over his caste and consumption of beef, police said on Friday. All four accused have been detained, and the principal and the teacher suspended, police said. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo/ Representational)

All four accused have been detained, and the principal and the teacher suspended, police said.

Caste discrimination The boy was found dead at his residence on October 21 in Peelamedu in Coimbatore. His parents have alleged that he was targeted by his class teacher and two classmates for belonging to the Scheduled Caste and for consuming beef, a police officer said.

“We have lodged a case against the class teacher, school’s principal and two classmates for abetment to suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (abetment to suicide),” an officer said.

The victim’s father works with a private hotel in Kerala and his mother is a domestic help in Peelamedu locality of Coimbatore.

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According to the complaint by the parents, the accused teacher recently asked students from the Scheduled Caste community to stand up in the class and asked whether they consumed beef.

“The boy admitted that he consumed beef,” the officer said, quoting the parents’ complaint. The officer added that the confession led to harassment of the victim boy by his classmates.

On Friday, the victim’s father protested outside the Coimbatore district collectorate, demanding justice for this son. “How does it matter to the teacher whether I eat beef or curry. We want justice,” he told reporters.