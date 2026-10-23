Rakhi Sawant gets relief from UP court in 2010 abetment of suicide case, non-bailable warrant cancelled

On Thursday, a court in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, cancelled a non-bailable warrant issued against Rakhi Sawant in a case related to alleged abetment of suicide. The actor and TV personality received relief after the court issued a warrant last week for failing to appear at hearings. The case relates to remarks made on her Rakhi Ka Insaaf TV show more than a decade ago. Rakhi Sawant finds herself in legal trouble over her show Rakhi Ka Insaaf.

Non-bailable warrant on Rakhi Sawant cancelled According to PTI, a non-bailable warrant issued against Rakhi in a case related to the alleged abetment of the suicide of a 24-year-old man was cancelled on Thursday. It was following a plea citing a stay order passed by the Allahabad High Court. Advocate Ashu Singh, representing Rakhi, said the warrant was issued against her on October 16 by the court of Civil Judge (Junior Division).

The defence subsequently moved an application seeking the cancellation of the warrant, submitting a copy of the high court order staying further proceedings in the matter, he said. The court of Civil Judge (Junior Division), Fast Track Court, cancelled the warrant based on the high court order, he added.

Details of the case 24-year-old Laxman Ahirwar, a resident of the Hansari area of Jhansi, allegedly died by suicide on November 10, 2010. His mother lodged a complaint against Rakhi at the Prem Nagar police station, alleging abetment to suicide. She claimed that her son was distressed following objectionable and humiliating remarks made by Rakhi on her show. The Allahabad High Court had stayed further proceedings in the case on December 7, 2011, until further orders, advocate Singh said.

According to the prosecution, Laxman and his wife, Anita, who hailed from Rajgarh, had been invited to the show following marital discord. Anita had returned to her parental home after disputes between the couple. On October 16, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Rakhi in the case. District Government Counsel (Crime) Mridul Kant Srivastava said Civil Judge (Junior Division) Anjali had issued the warrant after Sawant repeatedly failed to appear before the court. The next hearing in the case had been scheduled for December 1.

Rakhi was in the news lately for taking Sunita Ahuja’s side in her tiff with husband Govinda. She also remarked on his alleged relationship with co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar and said, “The woman who married you and gave birth to your two kids, who has been with you for 40 years, you left her. And who is this Komal?”