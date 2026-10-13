Telangana to hold special camps on Oct 15, 16 for voter enrolment in draft rolls

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday instructed all the officers concerned across Telangana to organise special camps on Thursday and Friday to consider inclusion of those whose names did not figure in the draft electoral rolls published on August 17. The CEO directed that the booth-level officers (BLOs) concerned shall remain present and the booth-level agents concerned of various political parties will also be required to be present at the designated locations on these two days. (HT File Photo)

In a statement, chief electoral officer C Sudharshan Reddy said instructions have been issued to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner who is the district election officer of Hyderabad and all the district collectors on the conduct of special camps on October 15 and 16.

“The Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) should conduct the special camps on these two days at every polling station, where applicants whose names did not figure in the draft electoral rolls can file applications in Form-6 for enrolling themselves as voters in the electoral rolls,” Reddy said.