The ‘taste’ challenge to fixing protein deficiency
Aug 14, 2023 05:51 PM IST
A policy push to pulses will have to promote more than one crop
A policy solution to India’s protein deficiency faces a (pulses) taste hurdle, shows an Economic and Political Weekly (EPW) paper by Praduman Kumar, Surabhi Mittal, and P K Joshi published earlier this year. Unlike in the case of the green revolution, which allowed the Indian state to solve its food security (calories) problem by giving a boost to the production of rice and wheat, a policy push to pulses will have to promote more than one crop because Indians are unlikely to replace a cheaper variety of pulses for something they are used to eating. Here are four charts which explain this argument in detail.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
- Topics
- India
- Number Theory