The ‘taste’ challenge to fixing protein deficiency

A policy solution to India’s protein deficiency faces a (pulses) taste hurdle, shows an Economic and Political Weekly (EPW) paper by Praduman Kumar, Surabhi Mittal, and P K Joshi published earlier this year. Unlike in the case of the green revolution, which allowed the Indian state to solve its food security (calories) problem by giving a boost to the production of rice and wheat, a policy push to pulses will have to promote more than one crop because Indians are unlikely to replace a cheaper variety of pulses for something they are used to eating. Here are four charts which explain this argument in detail. Vegetable prices contracted by 21.98% while pulses and milk witnessed inflation rates of 9.21% and 8.59%. (PTI File)