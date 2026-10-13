Thousands take to Delhi streets as Rahul Gandhi, Opposition march to Supreme Court against CEC

The petition — which named the Election Commission of India, Kumar and two other election commissioners as respondents — was flagged for 14 defects, including a ₹220 shortfall in court fees, an illegible photocopy of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s identity card and missing vakalatnamas for nine of the 11 petitioners.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the march from the Constitution Club to Bhagwan Das Road and later walked into the Supreme Court to file a petition demanding an independent, time-bound investigation into decisions allegedly taken unilaterally by Kumar and to suspend the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) pending this inquiry.

The Opposition on Monday led thousands of people who flooded central Delhi for three hours in protest against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, marking one of the largest political mobilisations in recent years that followed two days of police crackdown on agitators.

What did Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders ask the Supreme Court to do?

What did Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders ask the Supreme Court to do?

“I’d like to thank every single person who came out today for this protest. I’d also like to thank the millions of people who showed support in their own way at 3pm. Thank you to the leaders of INDIA bloc, all the workers of the Congress party and workers of the INDIA bloc,” Gandhi posted on X.

Also Read | INDIA bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi, files petition in Supreme Court over SIR voter deletions

Opposition seeks independent probe into CEC “Today was a very important day because we needed to show the government that the people of India are not going to be intimidated,” he added.

All Opposition leaders including Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav and Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby met at Constitution Club to finalise the petition. The march from Barakhamba Road to Supreme Court, scheduled at 1.30pm, could not start before 4pm.

But thousands of people — commoners and activists alike — started gathering at the Barakhamba Road and Connaught Place intersection in anticipation, shouting slogans and hoisting flags. Several police and security personnel cordoned off the march, erected barricades and diverted traffic.

Two student leaders — Neha Bora of the All India Student Association and former Jawaharlal Nehru University students union president N Sai Balaji — shared the stage with the Opposition brass. A senior Opposition leader said it was to acknowledge the student stirs.

Last week, the Opposition took out four marches: from Parliament to the Election Commission, Janpath to Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place to Rajghat, and Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Security forces stopped three marches midway. On Monday, a swelling crowd, however, managed to reach its destination– the Supreme Court complex.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's protest call receives massive response as thousands join INDIA bloc march to SC against CEC | Video

16 parties join show of strength In an X post, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said, “Protest is the right of every citizen but brazenly abusing constitutional authorities is deplorable. Congress Party is direction-less now. But they can improve their numbers if they have a matured and committed leader who doesn’t enjoy spending 200 holidays in a year!”

The show of strength – which included 16 parties – was part of the Opposition’s plan to mount pressure on Kumar over SIR and other allegations. The developments come after an Indian Express investigation said election commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded written dissents and objections at least 14 times between November 2025 and August 2026 and even written to the cabinet secretary. It also alleged that election officials found their access to the ECI software curtailed by the central IT team. ECI said differing views and observations were a normal part of deliberation and that all its digital platforms operated under strict data security protocols.

Akhilesh Yadav joined after 3pm as his flight was delayed and he paid his respects to Ram Mohan Lohia on the socialist leader’s death anniversary. Banerjee had to catch a flight to Kolkata and could not be present during the march but attended the meeting at the Constitution Club.

After the march started, Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Neha Bora, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule, SP leader Dharmendra Yadav, Forward Bloc leader G Deverajan and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal shifted to an open-top vehicle. Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar was also there while a massive crowd followed the leaders throughout the one-hour journey. At 6.45pm, Gandhi, Kharge, Shivakumar, SP’s Rajiv Rai and a large number of Opposition leaders reached the Supreme Court. It took 2.45 hours to cover the 2 km distance between Barakhamba Road and the Supreme Court.

Akhilesh Yadav said, “Struggle doesn’t stop by changing places. The Opposition’s struggle will continue in this manner relentlessly.” Mamata Banerjee said, “We are demanding justice for the sake of humanity. That is all...We want justice.”

Also Read | ‘Pause SIR, hold independent audit of voter deletion’: INDIA bloc petition to Supreme Court lists 10 requests

Weekend crackdown preceded Opposition march On Saturday, roughly 40,000 security personnel had turned the Capital into a fortress to thwart the planned Cockroach Janta Party protest, launching an unprecedented clampdown that saw the detention of 7,000 people, internet services suspended near Jantar Mantar, cancellation of many long-distance trains to Delhi and the controversial closure of 45 Metro stations. In addition, right-wing groups thrashed many protesters in front of the police.

Sunday was relatively calmer, with the metro open, trains back on track and some roads opened. But central Delhi was shrouded in a security blanket even as some protesters made it past barricades for short-lived agitations that melted away as police bundled them away into buses – triggering allegations of brutality. Many journalists and bystanders were also picked up, sparking a controversy.

Parties plan to continue protests separately On Monday, the protesters had won back the roads.

“Delhi is once again flooded with people standing up to save democracy. If Modi thinks taking away Jantar Mantar will put an end to protests, he is mistaken. Jantar Mantar is not just a location but a spirit of resistance that nobody can ever take away,” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said.

With the festive season ahead, parties have decided that individual parties will continue the protests as the entire Opposition might find it difficult to assemble. “Look, the festive seasons are coming. But our protests will not stop. Instead of a common protest by all Opposition parties, individual parties will take up the issues in their own way,” Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien said. He added that there were no Opposition meetings on Tuesday.

Students dressed up as batman, superman and even Ravan with posters, whistles and drums to show solidarity. Kharge wore a batman mask inside his bus to support the students.

“We have been living in Delhi for decades now but my sister’s vote was deleted from the voter’s list. We are all angry. Many young students have been detained. I have brought my entire family here today. We are here to support Rahul ji,” said Lakshya Singh, 21, a Congress worker.

Devesh, a 21-year-old college student and SFI activist, said he was detained on Saturday but returned despite bruises. “We don’t want the government to ignore us. It has been doing so by not allowing us to protest, which is making us even angrier,” he said.

PhD student Swati Joshi, 26, said the police behaviour was different on Monday. “They aren’t bothering us today,” she added.