Kerala: 3 ‘VHP members’ held for threatening teachers during Christmas event in Palakkad

Three members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have been placed under remand in jail after reportedly threatening teachers at a Palakkad school for celebrating Christmas, PTI reported.

K Velayudhan, the president of the panchayat committee, Vishva Hindu Parishad District Secretary K Anil Kumar, and district joint secretary V Sushasanan are among those detained.

The incident happened at the Nallepully Government UP School in Chittur, Palakkad, on Friday, December 20, the report added.

The three VHP activists reportedly accosted educators and children at the school during a Christmas party. They allegedly questioned the instructors' and students' costumes for the event and then used derogatory comments towards the teachers in front of the kids.

The school administration filed an official report about the event, which sparked a police inquiry. The suspects were taken into custody by the Chittur Police and brought before a local court. They were remanded in detention after the sessions.

"The three persons were arrested on Saturday after booking them under charges of disrupting the duty of public servants and threatening," a top police officer said.

Sections 329(3), 296(b), 351(2), 132, and 196 of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, among others, have been utilised to prosecute the accused. These clauses include offences of threats, public order, and peace disruption.

Special police team to investigate the suicide of trader in Idukki

A special team has been constituted to investigate the alleged suicide of a small-time trader at Kattappana in the hill district of Idukki, reportedly due to the non-release of funds he had deposited in a CPI(M)-controlled cooperative bank, PTI reported.

A nine-member special investigation team headed by Kattappana Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) will conduct the inquiry, police said.

The trader, Mulangassery Sabu, 56, was found hanging on the staircase outside the Kattappana Rural Development Cooperative Society bank on Friday.