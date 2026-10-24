3 accused in Tiger Shroff shooting case sent to police custody till October 28

“Ankit helped conduct reconnaissance at the residences of various celebrities for the shooters. He is part of the conspiracy and was in touch with Anil Pandit, who took credit after the firing at Tiger Shroff. Sameer and Jatin supplied the weapons to the shooters,” said a police officer.

Identified as Sarpanch Khatak alias Ankit, 18, Sameer Khatri, 19, and Jatin Panchal, 27, all residents of Sonipat, they were produced before the Esplanade court in Mumbai.

The accused were brought to Mumbai after the police team got a transit remand.

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday produced three accused before a city court in connection with the Tiger Shroff shooting case. The men—who were arrested in Sonipat, Haryana, on October 20—allegedly supplied weapons to the shooters and promised them an easy escape to Nepal.

“The accused played a role in the conspiracy, supplied logistics and helped in recce, money transfers and supplying weapons,” said the officer.

According to the remand, by hatching a premeditated criminal conspiracy and using unlawful lethal firearms, the accused launched the life-threatening attack on film actor Tiger Shroff for financial and territorial dominance, as well as to create terror in society.

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“We need to interrogate the accused to find out about the larger conspiracy on whose directions they brought the weapon and who supplied them the weapons,” said the police officer. After hearing the arguments, the court sent them to police custody till October 28.