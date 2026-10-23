Ashoke Pandit says security cover for every star after attack on Tiger Shroff ‘not practical’: Everyone should feel safe, fear ko khatam karna hai

The tension surrounding the recent assassination attempt on Tiger Shroff is still intact. As a measure of precaution, it’s even being speculated that the security arrangements for major celebs is being assessed. Amidst all this, to understand the sentiment within the industry, HT City spoke to Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor to Federation of Western India Cine Employees. Ashoke Pandit; Jackie Shroff

He says the fear was palpable initially, “Initially toh fear tha. But the government went all out and nabbed the accused in two days. That has proved how seriously the system took it. This increases our confidence. We are all very nice people in the industry, we are artists and performers, we are not violent people. Because the police has arrested, this will break the resolve of the attackers. The fear of law will build confidence in people.”

Ashoke had also met Jackie Shroff, Tiger’s father, the very next day after the attack, at an event in Mumbai. We ask him about their interaction, “He (Jackie) said ‘God has been kind, everything went off well. The government had reacted tremendously’ This gave him confidence and he went out to meet people, Tiger too met some. The authorities had got in touch with them immediately.”

As for the reports around the security cover for stars being increased, Ashoke continues, “It is not just about stars, it should be about the security of every individual. Kitne logon ko security denge? It is not practical. Ultimately effective steps should be taken for overall security of everyone. Fear ko khatam karna hai.”

The industry, meanwhile goes on, “Work is on in full swing, kaam pe impact bilkul nahi dikh raha.”