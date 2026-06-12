‘Totally unacceptable’: Trump blames Iran for ‘attack on Indian ships’, slams Tehran on 'fake news' over peace deal

Donald Trump has accused Iran of spreading “fake news” about a possible peace agreement. The US President also alleged that Iranian forces carried out a drone attack targeting Indian vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. Donald Trump slams Iran over alleged peace deal claims. (REUTERS)

On Truth Social, Trump claimed that reports circulating about the terms of an Iran deal were false and did not match what was “agreed to in writing.” He said Iran’s statements on the agreement were “dishonourable” and accused Tehran of acting in bad faith. Track live updates on the US-Iran peace deal here

Trump also alleged that an attack involving drones targeted Indian ships exiting the Strait of Hormuz. He called this “totally unacceptable” and warning that such actions must stop immediately. This came after the US admitted to bombing three vessels carrying Indian crew near the Hormuz Starit. Three people were killed.

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST,” he added.