‘Trump to decide in 10 days’: US envoy on bill threatening 100% tariffs on India, China, others
Gor said the legislation had received strong bipartisan backing in the US Senate, with 86 of the 100 senators voting in its favour.
US President Donald Trump is expected to decide within the next 10 days whether to invoke sanctions provisions that could affect countries purchasing Russian oil and gas, including India, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.
Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy forum, Gor said the legislation gives Trump the authority to impose penalties on countries buying Russian energy or helping others circumvent existing sanctions, news agency ANI reported. However, he emphasised that the measures were not aimed at any specific country.
“He has to make a determination in the next I believe 10 or so days,” Gor said, adding that Trump had not imposed sanctions on any country under the law so far. The legislation requires the President to make a determination within 30 days of its passage.
Trump to decide on sanctions, India could be affected
Gor said the legislation had received strong bipartisan backing in the US Senate, with 86 of the 100 senators voting in its favour.
“The goal is not to punish anyone. The goal is to try to bring an end to this war,” Gor said, explaining the administration's position on the proposed measures.
He reiterated that Trump was expected to make a decision in the coming days. According to Gor, the US administration recognises that countries cannot immediately discontinue their existing energy supplies but wants to work with its partners to gradually reduce the flow of funds towards the war.
When asked whether India could receive relief from the proposed sanctions or qualify for exemptions, Gor said the decision would rest with Trump.
US-India trade deal negotiations making progress
Gor also expressed confidence that India and the US would reach a trade agreement, saying significant progress had been made despite the complexity of the negotiations.
“The big picture, the big framework, the big items are done,” Gor said. He added that the remaining work involved resolving smaller details, along with addressing new issues that could arise during the discussions.
The negotiations have been underway for around a year and a half. Gor said they were progressing at an unusually fast pace compared with other trade agreements.
He also explained that the US administration had to revisit parts of the earlier trade arrangement after the US Supreme Court ruled the law underpinning it unconstitutional.
Defence, semiconductors and AI among key areas of cooperation
Gor said Washington wanted to deepen business ties with India across several sectors, including defence, information technology, data centres and chip manufacturing. He added that greater investment by US companies in India could also help generate jobs in the United States.
The Ambassador also identified India as a promising location for artificial intelligence (AI) development, highlighting the potential benefits of partnerships between Indian businesses and leading US technology companies.
He said developing AI capabilities in India in collaboration with American firms could strengthen technological ties and create opportunities for businesses in both countries.
“India would be an incredible fit for AI, for tech development right here on their own soil, but partnering with some of our best companies is a win-win situation,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More