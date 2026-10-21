Mumbai, Two persons were charred to death, and four others suffered burn injuries in a fire at a godown storing scrap material at Sakinaka in Mumbai's Andheri area, civic officials said on Wednesday. Two charred bodies recovered after fire at scrap godown in Mumbai

The blaze was reported at 6.18 pm on Tuesday at Abdul Rashid Compound on Khairani Road in Sakinaka and was extinguished by 12.30 am on Wednesday after more than six hours, a civic official said.

Two charred bodies, whose identities were yet to be established, were recovered from the area where aerosol containers were stored. The bodies were taken to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem examination, the official said.

On Tuesday evening, four injured persons, including two youth aged 20, were taken to Rajawadi Hospital before the arrival of fire brigade personnel. They suffered 10 to 80 per cent burn injuries and were admitted to the hospital's trauma ward for treatment.

According to information received from the fire brigade, the blaze spread across an area of 4,000 square feet, affecting 60 to 70 commercial units and chawls in a ground-floor and a partial one-storey structure, the official said.

The fire spread to electrical wiring and installations, garment stock, plastic granules, scrap material, wooden furniture, empty aerosol containers, LPG cylinders and various machinery, among other items. Two two-wheelers parked along the roadside and a tempo were also affected, officials said.

The fire brigade has not yet disclosed the cause of the blaze.

It was the third fire incident reported in the metropolis on Tuesday, the day of Dussehra. Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in an electrical duct of a 13-storey residential building in Mumbai's Kurla, leaving nine persons, including three children, injured.

Another fire erupted at Amarsons store, a prominent department store on Bhulabhai Desai Road in south Mumbai.

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