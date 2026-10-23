Two workers die of asphyxiation due to gas leak in Telangana’s pharma factory

Two workers died of asphyxiation following an alleged gas leak at a pharmaceutical factory in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place at a popular pharmaceutical manufacturing unit at Gaddapotharam village of Jinnaram mandal. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place at a popular pharmaceutical manufacturing unit at Gaddapotharam village of Jinnaram mandal. The plant manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients and drug intermediates, and also takes up contract manufacturing services.

The workers were identified as Sudarshan and Balaji from Andhra Pradesh. The full names and the ages of the deceased have not yet been given.

It is not immediately known how many workers were there at the plant.

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“We have launched an investigation to ascertain how the accident occurred and what caused the gas leak,” a police official said. Further details are awaited.

Similar incident

Meanwhile, fire broke out at another pharmaceutical unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district in the early hours of Friday, triggering panic among the workers.

The fire mishap occurred in the production block of Unit-15 of Aurobindo Pharma plant in Parawada Pharma City on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam at around 5:30am.

“No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident and the fire was quickly brought under control by the fire extinguishers,” the police said.

As flames rapidly spread, employees were alarmed and rushed out of the premises fearing for their lives. Fire personnel, who were alerted to the incident, rushed to the spot and managed to bring the flames under control after considerable effort.

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A short circuit or a chemical reaction is suspected to have triggered the fire. Officials have launched an investigation to establish the exact cause of the incident.

Andhra Pradesh home minister Vangalapudi Anitha spoke over the phone with the Anakapalli district collector and superintendent of police and enquired about the circumstances that led to the fire and the prevailing situation at the industrial unit.

The home minister also directed officials to expedite the response and relief measures at the site, an official statement said.