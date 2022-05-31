Home / India News / ‘Unforgettable response’ coming, says Jammu & Kashmir LG after terrorists kill teacher in Kulgam
‘Unforgettable response’ coming, says Jammu & Kashmir LG after terrorists kill teacher in Kulgam

The terrorist attack on Rajni Bala is the ‘most reprehensible act,’ said lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.
Image used only for representation
Published on May 31, 2022 02:38 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Reacting to Tuesday's targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir of a school teacher from the Hindu community, the Union territory's lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, vowed an ‘unforgettable response’ would be given to her killers and their sympathisers.

Also Read | School teacher shot dead by terrorists in J&K: 'Another targeted attack'

“Terrorist attack on a school teacher, Rajni Bala is the most reprehensible act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Terrorists and their sympathizers will be given unforgettable response for dastardly attack,” the LG's office wrote on Twitter, quoting Sinha.

The Kashmir Zone Police said the attack on Rajni Bala, who was a resident of Samba in the Jammu Division, took place at the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. “#Terrorists involved in this #gruesome #terror crime will be soon identified & neutralised,” it said on its official Twitter handle.

The teacher's murder by terrorists sparked protests by members of the Hindu community, who have been demanding that they be relocated away from Kashmir; on May 12, Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was employed as a government clerk, was shot dead by assailants who barged into his office, in Budgam.

In recent days, the Valley has witnessed other terror attacks as well, including that on Kashmiri TikTok artist Amreen Bhat on May 25. While Bhat lost her life after being shot at, her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

