‘Unforgettable response’ coming, says Jammu & Kashmir LG after terrorists kill teacher in Kulgam

Reacting to Tuesday's targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir of a school teacher from the Hindu community, the Union territory's lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, vowed an ‘unforgettable response’ would be given to her killers and their sympathisers.

“Terrorist attack on a school teacher, Rajni Bala is the most reprehensible act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Terrorists and their sympathizers will be given unforgettable response for dastardly attack,” the LG's office wrote on Twitter, quoting Sinha.

The Kashmir Zone Police said the attack on Rajni Bala, who was a resident of Samba in the Jammu Division, took place at the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. “#Terrorists involved in this #gruesome #terror crime will be soon identified & neutralised,” it said on its official Twitter handle.

The teacher's murder by terrorists sparked protests by members of the Hindu community, who have been demanding that they be relocated away from Kashmir; on May 12, Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was employed as a government clerk, was shot dead by assailants who barged into his office, in Budgam.

In recent days, the Valley has witnessed other terror attacks as well, including that on Kashmiri TikTok artist Amreen Bhat on May 25. While Bhat lost her life after being shot at, her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

