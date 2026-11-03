UP: 11-yr-old boy dies after coming in contact with high tension line on school roof

An 11-year-old boy studying in class 4 died after coming into contact with a high-tension electricity wire at a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, officials said on Tuesday. Enraged over the incident, locals reached the school and began protesting. (Representative file photo)

The deceased student was identified. The child was the youngest of his parents’ six children.

According to a police officer, the family alleged that a teacher sent the boy to the school’s rooftop, which had an overhead high-tension line, to pluck a gourd.

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As soon as the boy reached the terrace, he came in contact with the power line after which he died. Enraged over the incident, locals reached the school and began protesting.

Police personnel from Gadwar, Sukhpura, Phephana, and Chitrakoot police stations were deployed, added the officer. Officials assured the villages and family members of prompt action and government assistance. A first information report (FIR) has been registered.

Meanwhile, the basic education department has suspended the head master in-charge and assistant teacher, while the service of another teacher Shiksha Mitra has been terminated.

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Circle officer City Satish Kumar Sharma stated that based on the family’s written complaint, an FIR has been registered against the suspect under relevant sections. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Sub divisional magistrate (Sadar) Gopesh Tiwari, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Manish Kumar Singh, Block Education officer (BEO) Vishal Yadav, sub divisional officer from the electricity department, and city circle officer (CO) Satish Sharma were at the school to take stock of the situation and pacify family members.