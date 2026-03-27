'Wait till…': Cong slams Modi govt for not passing on fuel tax cut to the people; predicts price hike with date, reason

The Congress has come out lashing at the Narendra Modi government after it cut excise duty by ₹10 each on petrol and diesel on Friday but did not pass on the benefit to the final consumer — meaning the rates at fuel stations stay the same. Congress lashes out at Modi government for claiming that excise duty cuts on petrol, diesel will provide relief to consumers. (PTI)

BJP leaders, from home minister Amit Shah to defence minister Rajnath Singh, thanked Prime Minister Modi, meanwhile, for “providing relief to citizens” by reducing the levy.

However, Congress leaders have questioned the government’s claims, asking whether the excise duty cut will actually reduce fuel prices for consumers.

Congress leader Pawan Khera argued that the excise duty cuts are for oil marketing companies and not a relief for the common people, as they will end up paying the same amount even after the reduction. He also said that the government has raised excise duty 12 times in the last 11 and a half years, and cutting it now is no favour to the people of India.

“Look at the audacity of (oil minister) Hardeep Puri. He says they want to provide relief to the people of India so they don’t face the burden, and therefore the Government of India is taking the burden. The Government of India is the government of the people of India. The money belongs to the people of India,” Khera added.

Further, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of slashing excise duty to “influence” assembly elections in four key states—Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Assam — and the UT of Puducherry in April.

In a post on X, Ramesh pointed out that when global crude oil prices fell over the past 12 years, the government did not reduce consumer fuel prices in India. He asserted that the latest move was made solely due to the impending elections.