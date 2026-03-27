'Wait till…': Cong slams Modi govt for not passing on fuel tax cut to the people; predicts price hike with date, reason
After centre's claim that cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel will provide relief to consumers, Congress argues that this move benefits only oil companies
The Congress has come out lashing at the Narendra Modi government after it cut excise duty by ₹10 each on petrol and diesel on Friday but did not pass on the benefit to the final consumer — meaning the rates at fuel stations stay the same.
BJP leaders, from home minister Amit Shah to defence minister Rajnath Singh, thanked Prime Minister Modi, meanwhile, for “providing relief to citizens” by reducing the levy.
However, Congress leaders have questioned the government’s claims, asking whether the excise duty cut will actually reduce fuel prices for consumers.
Congress leader Pawan Khera argued that the excise duty cuts are for oil marketing companies and not a relief for the common people, as they will end up paying the same amount even after the reduction. He also said that the government has raised excise duty 12 times in the last 11 and a half years, and cutting it now is no favour to the people of India.
“Look at the audacity of (oil minister) Hardeep Puri. He says they want to provide relief to the people of India so they don’t face the burden, and therefore the Government of India is taking the burden. The Government of India is the government of the people of India. The money belongs to the people of India,” Khera added.
Further, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of slashing excise duty to “influence” assembly elections in four key states—Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Assam — and the UT of Puducherry in April.
In a post on X, Ramesh pointed out that when global crude oil prices fell over the past 12 years, the government did not reduce consumer fuel prices in India. He asserted that the latest move was made solely due to the impending elections.
“When global crude oil prices fell, as they did on seven different occasions in the past 12 years, consumer prices in India were not reduced. Today’s announcement was because of assembly elections. Wait till April 30,” the post read. Voting for all these elections ends on April 29, though results are scheduled for May 4.
DK Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka, also reiterated his party colleagues’ stance that the government is acting to influence the outcome of the upcoming elections.
“The Government of India is burdening us… they are doing it for the election. The Nayara company has already increased prices. We will highlight this issue to the people of the state,” Shivakumar told reporters, referring to private company Nayara Energy's price-hike decision.
Asked if the state government would take any measures to bring down prices, he said, “We will talk about it later.”
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What does the government say on excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel?
The price of petrol and diesel in India did not see any change on Friday, even after the excise duty cuts.
The government said the cuts are aimed at reducing losses for oil companies at a time when crude oil prices have risen from $70 per barrel to $122 per barrel.
Union minister for petroleum and natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, in a post on X: “The Modi government had two choices—either increase prices drastically for citizens of Bharat, as all other nations have done, or bear the burden on its finances so that Indian citizens are insulated from international volatility. Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in keeping with his government’s commitment over the last four years since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, has decided to take a hit on its own finances again to safeguard Indian citizens.”
India imports 88 per cent of its crude oil and roughly half of its natural gas. Most of these supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has closed following the outbreak of the war on February 28. However, Iran has stated that the strait is shut only to its adversaries, and energy supplies may pass through for others with prior permission.
Omar Abdullah urges PM to use his influence to end war in Iran
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged the Prime Minister to use his relationships with world leaders to help end the “unjust and illegal” war in Iran. He also condoled the death of Iran’s former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with other Iranian leaders who died in the conflict.
“I also make a sincere appeal to our Prime Minister to use all available diplomatic channels and relationships to help end this war at the earliest. This will benefit not just us, but humanity as a whole,” Abdullah said.